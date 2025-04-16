Community Cards Inspire Creativity, Cheer Others

On Feb. 23 a complimentary card class was held for the Quail Creek community. Twenty-seven residents attended, and each person made two cards, with one of the two cards selected for donation to the Senior Love Project, the club’s charity to benefit area assisted living facilities. Seven members of Paper Crafters served as instructors to host the event. Novice and experienced crafters alike attended the class, and all seemed to enjoy their time. About 40 cards were donated to charity.

Come join the fun and consider Paper Crafters membership. Stop by the CATC studio for more information.