Quail Creek Residents’ Donations Crush Expectations!

Roxanne Housley

Once again, Quail Creek residents exceeded all expectations with their generous donations to the Green Valley Food Bank. The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Community Outreach Committee held an in-kind fundraising drive for the Food Bank, and after 12 days of collections, netted 1,673 pounds of food and hygiene products.

In addition, the committee received very generous donations totaling $1,550 for the Food Bank. One committee member, with the help of her husband and a neighbor, retrieved almost 300 pounds of items on the first day of collections. On our final day of collections, March 14, in front of the Madera clubhouse, we received a total of 727 pounds of items.

We are incredibly grateful to all our generous donors and to Christy Hubbard who led this initiative for the committee!