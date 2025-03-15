Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Quail Creek

Are you okay?

We ask because we care. The Daily Check-In is available to the residents of Quail Creek who want a straightforward way to let someone know that they are okay. It involves partnering two people up who will send and receive a short text message on a daily basis to check in with each other. There is no cost to participate.

This is a volunteer, neighbor-to-neighbor opportunity. It is organized and maintained by a resident of the Quail Creek community. It is only available to people who live in Quail Creek and is not being offered through the Quail Creek Property Owners Association.

If you want to feel more comfortable in your home knowing that you are checking in with a partner on a daily basis via a short text message, send an email to the address below.

Good neighbors make the world a better place, one street at a time.

For more information or to sign up, send an email to [email protected].