TWOQC On-the-Go Visits U of A Dance Performance

Carol Michels

The Women of Quail Creek’s (TWOQC) On-the-Go adventurers attended a fabulous performance at the University of Arizona School of Dance on Feb. 22.

Prior to the event, we enjoyed a delightful outside brunch at Locale, a lovely Italian trattoria right in the heart of Tucson.

The dance performance was held at an architectural wonder, the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre on the U of A campus. The student dancers were amazing! They introduced us to a wide variety of dance styles, and their vibrant costumes enhanced the visual spectacle showcasing their talent!

Thank you, Darcy Siegfried, for organizing and leading this wonderful outing. Who knew that such talent existed right in our very own backyard?