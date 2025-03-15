How You Can Help Us Inspire Today’s Youth: Rockin’ 4 Heroes Style

Kathy Sinnott

Rockin’ 4 Heroes is cognizant that we need to honor and remember our nation’s hero groups and inspire others to follow in these footsteps.

Rockin’ 4 Heroes is on a mission to encourage today’s youth to seek careers in public service. One method of inspiring youth is to depict the multitude of opportunities available. We believe photos of heroes, coupled with a brief background story, will promote these careers in a way that is easily accessible on platforms used by today’s youth.

We invite you to submit photos of your hero, along with a few words about their service. We seek photos of heroes in uniform, engaged in their work, in a group with colleagues, and related action shots. Images should be of heroes who served within any hero group throughout the past … heroes who are actively serving … and future heroes currently involved in training. Send information to [email protected]. Examples we previously showcased garnered immense popularity. We hope you will become involved in helping us generate awareness to inspire our younger generations!