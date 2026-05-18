Why Karate? Why Now? Why Not?

Shari Rodgers

Karate’s origins can be traced back hundreds of years to Okinawa, an island once a kingdom in its own right. This island nestled in the Ryukyu archipelago of present-day Japan was influenced by Chinese martial arts and indigenous fighting styles. Karate evolved over centuries, integrating techniques and philosophies across Asia, bringing a unique martial art form that focused on self-defense over aggression. In the early 20th century, Karate found its way to mainland Japan. As it evolved, cultural exchanges and political changes played a significant role in reshaping its form. Karate’s integration into Japanese culture saw the introduction of a ranking belt system, making it an organized discipline attractive for both physical fitness and spiritual growth.

Karate is not just about physical strength. It promotes the idea of uniting the mind and body, focusing on mental fortitude as much as physical skill. Techniques involve breathing and concentration, reducing stress and improving overall well-being.

Cardiovascular fitness: Karate is an excellent form of aerobic exercise, improving cardiovascular health and endurance. Intense training sessions involving quick punches, kicks and defensive movements that elevate the heart rate, strengthening the cardiovascular system and helping to burn calories.

Muscle development: The practice of Karate involves muscle use, promoting strength and flexibility. As practitioners progress, they engage in various forms such as Katas (pre-arranged movements) that emphasize muscle control and balance, honing their agility and strength.

Enhanced coordination and reflexes—Karate requires quick decision-making and reflexes, enhancing coordination and reaction times. Training drills often simulate defensive scenarios, requiring practitioners to respond swiftly, promoting neural pathway development crucial for daily activities.

Self-defense: It is so important to know self–defense in today’s society but there are so many other applications.

Confidence: It’s the way you hold yourself when you walk into a room. Every step you take is confident and you’re much more aware of your surroundings. Really important these days especially for women.

Are you looking to improve your focus and concentration, develop physical strength, speed and flexibility, and boost mental toughness and emotional control? If so, come to class and give Karate a try. You have nothing to lose but so much to gain!

Your first class is free at the Anza Gym! Women’s Karate—Tuesdays 2 to 3 p.m.; Beginners Karate—Thursdays 2 to 3 p.m.; Karate for all—Mondays 4 to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 3 to 5 p.m. Check it out!