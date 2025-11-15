Shari Rodgers won first place with her photo Clowning Around. Shari Rodgers won second place with her photo Lavender Morning. Jan Hartsell won third place with her photo Ready for Harvest.

Shari Rodgers won first place in the Photography Club’s Third Quarter Challenge with Clowning Around, which she spotted in an aquarium. She said, “The clown fish is so amazing to watch. The bright colors against the white sea anemone swimming in and out. I knew it would make a fun photo and appreciate all who thought the same.” Apple iPhone 13, 5.1 mm, f/1.6, 1/60 sec, ISO 200.

Shari also won second place with Lavender Morning in “the most beautiful and amazing botanical garden near Hilo, Hawaii. There I found this shot and many like it. It’s an area where you can spend hours, and every turn is something wonderful to see and photograph.” Nikon D500, 58mm, f/5.6, 1/100 sec, ISO110.

Jan Hartsell won third place with Ready for Harvest, taken at Pope Valley Winery near Napa. Jan said, “While visiting the area, I was especially on the lookout for fall colors. I saw this leaf glowing in the sunlight adjacent to the grapes that were ready for harvest and thought the juxtaposition made a nice composition.” Nikon D3100, 120mm, f/5.5, 1/500 sec, ISO 400.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek sponsors a photo challenge each quarter, and members vote for their favorite photos. Additional information is available at www.pcqc.org.