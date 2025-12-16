Reigning Cats and Happy Dogs—Lots of Great Stuff Collected!

Roxanne Housley

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Community Outreach Committee held a very successful fundraising drive for the Animal League of Green Valley (a no-kill animal shelter) on Nov. 6.

Quail Creek residents drove or cycled to the pickleball court parking lot to drop off food, toys, snacks, collars, leashes, kennels, cat towers, blankets, checks, and cash in support of the Animal League. Thanks to our partnership with the Critter’s Club, all donors were given an Animal League sticker as a thank you.

Committee members were on hand to unload and count items. Fortunately, one member’s husband and his very accommodating neighbor came to help with the heavy lifting and with packing items into the Animal League’s van.

Drum roll, please! We collected $945 in cash and checks, along with 1,490 items, which have already been given to the Animal League. We are so incredibly grateful to our Quail Creek community for their support. Thanks also to all of you who came by with your dogs. We lost count of the numerous hugs given out to them!