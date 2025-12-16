MOAA Helps Homeless Veterans

Peggy McGee

The Green Valley Chapter, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) held its second annual Grocery Collection for homeless veterans served by Tucson’s VA Hospital. The Chapter far exceeded last year’s results, because both Quail Creek and La Canada Desert Homes III offered collection points. The value of the non-perishable foods and paper, cleaning, and hygiene products totaled $1,050. A last-minute $100 donation enabled the Chapter to purchase men’s underwear, considered a “luxury” item because the VA’s supply of underwear had been exhausted.

Anyone wishing to donate new men’s boxer briefs in sizes medium and large for the homeless veterans may drop them off at 1908 E. Longspur Place. Checks payable to MOAA S&MA Fund will enable the Chapter to purchase underwear and warm socks for the upcoming cooler weather.