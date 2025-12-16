Let’s Travel Club Enjoyed Walking Tour of El Presidio

Linn Myrick

Let’s Travel Club members enjoyed a beautiful Veterans Day by taking a private, guided, two-mile walking tour of El Presidio and Downtown Tucson. Scott Darlage, owner and tour guide of Strolls and Stories Tours, offers this tour. We began with a discussion of Tucson’s founding in 1775 as a walled Spanish Colonial Presidio as we strolled past a section of the rebuilt adobe wall. Next, we walked past a historic Sonoran Row House dating back to the 1850s and learned how these mud adobe structures were built to withstand our harsh desert climate. We also strolled past the charming, historic mansions of the El Presidio. Fitting for Veterans Day, we stopped at Presidio Plaza to see a memorial. There were several more historic stops before our tour concluded near Jacome Plaza. Throughout the tour, Scott shared many interesting and fun stories and tidbits! Afterwards, we had a great lunch at El Charro Café, dining outdoors.