Thank You to a Talented Team

Robson Communities would like to extend a heartfelt thanks for the food provided at this year’s Southwest Christmas Fiesta. Our new VP of Food & Beverage, Rick Boyer, along with Executive Chef Aris Cabrera from Quail Creek, Food & Beverage Director Stephan Rockel, Director of Purchasing Tim Moss, and Maria Alaniz, Gabe Barerra, Xavier Clark, Heather Hardesty, and Stephanie Hernandez from Robson Ranch provided an amazing array of Southwestern favorites. Red and green tamales, a guacamole bar, and spicy margaritas were a wonderful holiday treat. Kudos to all your hard work. It was greatly appreciated.