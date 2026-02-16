APPL Teams of Quail Creek

Team Red Hots (photo by Bobbi Jo Blythe) Team Quail Crushers (photo by Shireen Kolarik)

Shireen Kolarik

Social competition—that is what pickleball is about. Some people play only for fun, others only to win, but most people play for a combination of both. The Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL) provides team play for all types of pickleball players.

APPL is comprised of four or five state regions; 2.5 to 5.0 levels; women’s, men’s, and mixed teams; and 18+, 50+, and 65+ age levels. The winter season is from January through March, ending with a State Championship. Quail Creek teams play in the Southern Region, which includes teams from Tubac, Green Valley, Tucson, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oro Valley, Casa Grande, Marana, and Vail.

APPL competition involves almost weekly matches, either home or away. Home matches allow other teams to enjoy our great pickleball facility, and away matches provide Quail Creek players new experiences in different venues.

Quail Creek has three teams enjoying social competition this winter season:

The Quail Crushers (Women’s 65+ 3.0) are captained by Judi Lynn Sorsen and Joan Wickstrom, and players are Linda Alsaigel, Mary Beth Bradfield, Donna Davis, Sandy Einfeldt, Deb Fagan, Mary Ann Garman, Christel Gibbons, Christy Hubbard, Vicki Johnston, Johanna Keyworth, Diane Kirkendall, Marsha Lichtenhan, Ardean Nickerson, and Joan Wickstrom.

The Red Hots (Women’s 65+ 3.5) are captained by Bobbi Jo Blythe and Madelyn Witt, and players are Margie Collins, Paula Davis, Coleen Ebert, Sharon Frank, Cheryl Hauser, Jane Kasberg, Freda Kuntu, Karen Morse, America Oujevolk, Ardean Nickerson, Deb Robinson, Barb Ware, and Liz Yuengling.

The Scorpions (Men’s 50+ 3.5) are captained by Fred Baum and Al Wascher, and players are Fred Baum, Brian Beers, Jerome Klein, Rod Malloy, Peter Miene, Michael Myers, Gary Quantz, Dave Rave, Al Wascher, Craig Witt, and Chris Yates.

The Quail Creek teams worked hard to prepare for competition and team play. Practice improved skills and team play strengthened bonds between players. As Cheryl Hauser commented, “APPL team play is a way for me to connect and compete with others on the courts who share a common goal of doing our best to win some games. The social aspect builds friendships in a fun and supportive environment. The excitement of competition is extremely motivating for me and a great way to experience partnership play along with achieving team success.”