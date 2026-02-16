20th Annual Quail Creek Business Expo

Dodie Martin

Save the date of Saturday, March 21, for the 2026 Quail Creek Business Expo, sponsored by the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild. The Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.Expom. in the Madera clubhouse and adjacent parking lot.

The always-popular Business Expo showcases almost 70 businesses of all types. There will be vendors to help you with home improvement or decorating needs, financial and insurance needs, or just plain fun needs like beauty services, bicycles, and golf carts.

Interested in updating your cabinets? We got ‘em. Need to reupholster some furniture? We got it. How about new windows? Got those, too. Need a golf car garage or casita? We’ve got builders. Thinking of that beautiful, decorative iron gate to your entryway? This is just a small sampling of the variety of businesses that anxiously await this event each year.

Our local radio station KGVY will be broadcasting live beginning at 10 a.m. Come join your friends and neighbors as you visit with the vendors at this event. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. There will be food available for purchase in the clubhouse.

For more information, contact the Expo manager Debi Nelson at 520-250-8454.