Tennis: Your New Passion Starts Here!

If you’ve been away from the game for a while or you’ve always wanted to learn “The Sport for a Lifetime,” join our Tennis 101 classes this fall. Membership in the Quail Creek Tennis Club is not required—come check out the fun!

Class Schedule:

• Tuesday, Sept. 30, 10 to 11:30 a.m., $10 per person

• Friday, Oct. 10, 9 to 10:30 a.m., $10 per person

• Monday, Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., $10 per person

Learn forehands, backhands, and serves. There are more than 25 new players so far this year. Come and join the “Aspiring Aces,” meet new friends, and make lasting memories!

Call or text our very own U.S. Professional Tennis Association Pro 1, Elite Pro, Donna Yuritic at 312-339-3457 to reserve a spot for one of the classes.