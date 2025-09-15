Billiards Club Plays 10-Ball in August Tournament

Skip Jones and Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) played its monthly in-house tournament on Aug. 2. The game was 10-ball. Eleven players signed up for the tournament.

The format was double elimination; best of two games out of three in the winner’s bracket and sudden death in the one-loss bracket. The final match between the winners of the two brackets was the best of three out of five games.

Jim Hall was victorious in the winner’s bracket and had to wait to see who would emerge victoriously in the one-loss bracket.

The final one-loss match was between Manny Quijada and Bob “Bobbo” Baker. Baker won the match due to an unfortunate foul and met Hall for the final match of the day.

After a hard-bought battle that had its share of scratches, Baker was crowned the winner with a score of three games to one. Hall took second place in the tournament.

It was a fun morning of billiards. Congratulations to Bob Baker. Thank you to Skip Jones, the tournament director.

QCBC is always looking for new members. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings are always reserved for drop-in play. It is a great way to learn the games and meet new members who share the same interest.

Go to www.qcbilliards.com or come by the Billiards Room for more information.