Quail Creek Competes in Annual BBQ Showdown

Melani Caron

On Sept. 4 the Quail Creek Food and Beverage team, Christy Zaferis, and I traveled to Robson Ranch Texas for the 4th Annual BBQ Showdown. This event included all five Robson communities who came together to compete for the best BBQ. A variety of local vendors came out for residents to enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine. This event is very similar to our local Chef’s Gala.

SaddleBrooke Ranch, PebbleCreek, Robson Ranch Arizona, Quail Creek, and Robson Ranch Texas each had a station with delicious food, drinks, and music. There was a great turnout of more than 300 guests who voted for their favorite station. Please join me in congratulating the Food and Beverage team from SaddleBrooke Ranch, as they won the judges choice for best food. Robson Ranch Texas won the people’s choice (those in attendance).

I’d like to congratulate the team from Quail Creek for a job well done!