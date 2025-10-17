Caring Hearts & Hands at Quail Creek’s Fall Craft Fair November 8-9

Connie Vaughan

The women of Caring Hearts & Hands have been busy working on various art projects for the QC Fall Craft Fair on Nov. 8 and 9, from making our “now famous” greeting cards to a unique form of art, Aquarelle Broderie. Aquarelle Broderie is the art of combining embroidery and watercolors to create beautiful pictures that have transparency and luminosity on art paper.

Caring Hearts & Hands will have a booth in the Crystal Ballroom where our greeting cards can be purchased for $2 each or 6 for $10. These cards are perfect for any occasion and highlight the talent and creativity of our members. And beautiful Aquarelle Broderie artwork can be purchased for $20 apiece, suitable for framing, with subjects ranging from fall season, desert scenes, plants, birds, flowers, and even wedding and birth announcements. Also, there will be order forms for every picture displayed, so no worries if your favorite sells out or you need special lettering. We are prepared to complete orders quickly.

And back by popular demand, author Yasmin Thorpe will be selling her latest release of her children’s books, Name that Cactus! These books make wonderful gifts for young readers and are sure to inspire a love of reading.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Craft Fair is the Caring Hearts & Hands raffle prizes. This year we will have two raffle prizes: 8×10 Aquarelle Broderie pictures framed in handmade mesquite wood, which are sure to complement a desert home. Raffle tickets are $5 for 6 tickets, $10 for 14 tickets, and $20 for 30 tickets.

Caring Hearts & Hands’ proceeds from the Craft Fair go towards supporting several charitable organizations: Youth On Their Own, Lapan, and the 162nd National Guard Military Babies. By attending the Craft Fair and making a purchase, you are directly contributing to these worthy causes and making a positive impact on our community.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 8 and 9 and make your way to the Madera clubhouse. The Craft Fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9. Admission is free, and there will be plenty of parking available.

Do not miss this wonderful opportunity to support local talent, find unique gifts, and contribute to important causes. The Quail Creek Craft Fair is an event you do not want to miss. Come for the shopping, stay for the community, and leave with a heart full of joy and a bag full of treasures. See you there!