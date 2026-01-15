Stretch and Mobility Classes Now Offered at Anza

Lisa DeFalco

Quail Creek residents are invited to take advantage of new stretch and mobility classes now being offered at Anza. These classes are designed to help participants improve flexibility, balance, and overall movement quality, supporting an active and healthy lifestyle at any age. Classes focus on safe, effective movement patterns that translate directly to everyday activities and recreational sports. Reservations are required.

Golf-Specific Stretch & Mobility

Thursdays at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Need a little “tune up”? Or are you looking to truly improve your mobility and performance on the course? Whether you’re a competitive golfer or enjoy a more leisurely round, this class is designed for you.

Instructor Nick Siebert has worked with hundreds of golfers throughout his career, helping them improve mobility and body mechanics. As we age, it’s natural to lose range of motion in certain areas, but with consistent, targeted movement patterns, it is possible to regain mobility and move more efficiently.

This class addresses the entire body, demonstrating proper ways to improve and maintain movement patterns that support a healthier golf swing. With regular participation, golfers can expect improved mobility, better club head speed, lower handicaps, and overall lower scores, along with benefits that carry over into daily life.

Pickleball-Specific Stretch & Mobility

Thursdays at 2 p.m.

This class is designed specifically for pickleball players who want to stay active, move better, and reduce the risk of injury.

Class goals include:

• Educating participants on proper ways to move and stretch before versus after play,

• Decreasing the risk of injury and long-term wear and tear on the body’s joints,

• Improving overall body mechanics to support an active lifestyle and faster recovery, and

• Most importantly, having fun while moving better.

This class is appropriate for players of all levels.

About the instructor: Nick Siebert, Stretch Tucson

Nick Siebert of Stretch Tucson offers a unique, patented stretching system designed to improve flexibility, mobility, and overall wellness. His method uses the Stretch Zone® table, which provides a controlled, hands-on stretching experience that allows for deeper, more effective stretches while maintaining proper body alignment.

In addition to leading group classes at Anza, Nick is also available for one-on-one sessions using his stretch table. These personalized sessions allow for individual attention and customized stretching based on each person’s needs and goals. Regular stretching through this system can help increase circulation, improve posture, reduce stress, and enhance athletic performance, whether recovering from an injury or simply looking to move better in everyday life.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please contact Anza. Experience how improved mobility and movement can enhance life both on and off the course.