Anza Athletic Club Class Descriptions

Aqua Fitness T,TH 2 p.m. Stacey Bogar. High-energy, low-impact class uses water resistance, resistance bands, and upbeat music to boost strength, balance, and cardio—all in a supportive, social environment. Perfect for all fitness levels.

Bands & Core T 8 a.m. Lisa DeFalco. A fun, full-body session focused on building strength, stability, and flexibility using resistance bands and core-focused movements. Suitable for all fitness levels.

Balance Functional Movement T 2 p.m. John Evans. Designed to improve balance, coordination, and ease of movement in everyday life. Using controlled, low-impact exercises, participants explore fluid transitions and walking mechanics.

Beginner Tai Chi M 2 p.m. Marty Finkelstein. Beginner Tai Chi is a low-impact exercise that combines slow, flowing movements; deep breathing; and mindfulness to improve balance, flexibility, and strength.

Body Blast M 3 p.m. T,TH 10 a.m. Lorraine Beaver. Work all muscle groups using high-volume reps and low resistance with hand weights—a great workout geared to improving muscle tone and definition. Bring your mat and water.

Boot Camp M 8 a.m. Lisa DeFalco. This class combines strength, endurance, and agility exercises to help you build muscle, burn fat, and improve overall fitness.

Chair Cardio Mobility M,W noon. Lois Bossert. A low-impact, seated fitness class designed to elevate the heart rate while improving joint mobility, coordination, and overall movement.

Continuous Tai Chi W 2 p.m. Marty Finkelstein. Continuous Tai Chi practices Tai Chi 10 Form.

Fit & Strong T,TH 8 a.m. Marianela Palazuelos. This class is ideal for beginners. Increase strength, agility, balance, coordination, and range of motion. We use hand weights, resistance bands, and balls. Chairs can be used to assist with balance.

Fitness Interval Training SA 7 a.m. Jill Shea. FIT delivers a dynamic, full-body session with easy-to-follow cardio and strength intervals, followed by targeted core work and finishing with stretching. It’s the perfect combination for an effective and balanced workout.

Gentle Yoga SA 9 a.m. Gail Johnson. Experience a slower paced Hatha Yoga practice, which is not intense or strenuous on the body and is appropriate for men and women. The session is followed by a guided deep relaxation.

Golf Stretch/Mobility TH 9 a.m., 3 p.m. Nick Siebert. Learn proper movement and stretching techniques to reduce injury risk, improve rotational mobility in the hips, spine, and trail arm and increase club head speed for better drives and distance.

Hatha Yoga M,W 8 a.m. Todd Combs. Hatha Yoga is a simpler yoga practice with more static postures to unite and balance the body and mind. Our focus will be core, balance, and stretching to leave you invigorated.

Intro to Karate TH 1 p.m. John Evans. Improve balance, coordination, focus, and overall well-being. No experience needed. We start with simple movements and gradually build toward precision, flow, confidence, and protection from stumbles and falls.

Karate M 4 p.m., T,TH,F 3 p.m. Stan Herum. Gain physical, psychological, and emotional benefits, including breathing, power, stretching, and self-defense in progressive classes. Class is taught by Black Belt Sensei Stan Herum.

Mat Pilates Fitness M,W 10 a.m., F 7 a.m. Carla Espinosa. Pilates is a strengthening, lengthening form that focuses on core muscles and improving stability. Bands, exercise balls, sliders, and small weights may be used to level-up your Pilates experience.

Pickleball Stretch/Mobility TH 2 p.m. Nick Siebert. Focus on improving mobility and flexibility in hips, shoulders, and back to prevent injury and enhance performance. Learn proper warm-up and recovery techniques to take your game to the courts while reducing wear on your body.

Senior Strength & Balance M,W 9 a.m. Todd Combs. Target audience is adults 60+ concerned about falling or those who may have fallen in the past and have restricted their activities due to concerns about falling. Improve strength, coordination, and balance.

SilverSneakers T,TH noon. Lois Bossert. A variety of exercises, using hand weights and resistance bands, designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement, and activity for daily living skills. A chair is used for seated and/or standing support.

Soft Flow Yoga F 8 a.m. Paula Beacom. Traditional yoga poses with moderate effort and without strain. Variations to suit all levels while focusing on alignment, breathing, and developing flexibility and stamina.

Sports Conditioning W 3 p.m. Lorraine Beaver. Transform and challenge your muscles with stretch – flex – abs – balance. See an improvement in your golf, pickleball, tennis, and softball abilities. Bring a yoga mat and water.

Step & Core TH 8 a.m. Lisa DeFalco. This dynamic class blends step aerobics with targeted strength training and low-impact cardio using a step platform and transitions to core exercises using body weight, resistance bands, or light weights.

Total Body Workout M,W 9 a.m. Lois Bossert. A total body workout for all set to invigorating music. This class uses hand weights and resistance bands, along with low-impact aerobic movements for full-body toning.

TRX 45 T,TH 9 a.m. Marianela Palazuelos. TRX 45 uses suspension straps to leverage body weight to build core and stability. Great for all fitness levels.

TRX Hybrid M,W 10:15 a.m. Marianela Palazuelos. The “Hybrid” approach uses equipment to target overall strength, endurance, and fitness. Bring a mat.

Vinyasa Yoga M,W 11 a.m. Marianela Palazuelos. Vinyasa Flow Yoga is faster paced and focuses on linking poses together in a fluid way. Settle into therapeutic poses that encourage meditative movement and breathing techniques to release tension and quiet the mind.

Yoga Stretch SA 8 a.m. Jil Shea. Experience a slow-paced gentle yoga practice focusing on improving mobility, flexibility, releasing tension, and creating space for deeper breathing and a calm, focused mind.

Zumba T,F 9 a.m. Mae Weravetz. Zumba is a fun, interval dance workout to Latin and contemporary rhythms to tone and increase muscle endurance. Get your heart rate up and boost cardio endurance. All fitness levels welcome.