Set Sail Toward New Horizons—Let’s Travel Club

Michael LaBaw and Joyce Shumate

Residents of Quail Creek who love to explore the world won’t want to miss the first Let’s Travel Club meeting of the new year! On Friday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m., the meeting will feature a special presentation hosted by World Travel Agency, LLC, a Quail Creek–based virtuoso member agency owned by fellow QC residents Cheryl and Michael LaBaw.

The LaBaws will begin the afternoon with a short introduction to World Travel Agency and share why using a professional travel advisor makes a difference. As Michael explains, “Our clients receive expert guidance, exclusive perks, and personalized care at no additional cost—our services are covered by the travel suppliers we work with.” World Travel Agency specializes in helping travelers craft exceptional experiences, whether by land or sea, with the convenience of having trusted professionals do the heavy lifting.

Michael will also present a brief segment on the growing trend of solo travel, a topic close to the agency’s heart. More travelers today are venturing out on their own, and World Travel Agency provides tools, itineraries, and guidance to help solo travelers feel confident, safe, and inspired. The agency partners with vendors specializing in solo travel at affordable prices, ensuring individual travelers don’t have to pay more to explore the world their way. Attendees will receive a complimentary handout full of tips and travel ideas for those ready to explore independently.

Nicole Hunter, a distinguished representative from Holland America Line and Seabourn, will lead the main program. With over 30 years in the travel industry and voyages on six continents, Nicole brings deep insight into the art of ocean cruising. She’ll share Holland America’s signature approach to destination-focused itineraries, culinary excellence, and enriching onboard programs. Then she’ll introduce Seabourn, the ultra-luxury sister line celebrated for its unmatched service, spacious ships, and refined elegance.

From immersive experiences to sustainability at sea, Nicole’s presentation—“The Pillars of Excellence with Seabourn and Holland America”—will offer a fascinating look into how these brands continue to set the standard for ocean travel. Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or dreaming of your first voyage, you’ll come away with new ideas and inspiration for your next adventure.

The event promises to be both informative and enjoyable, so arrive early to get a good seat. For those interested in exploring upcoming cruise or tour opportunities, World Travel Agency will be available afterward for questions and personal consultations.

The event will take place in the Ocotillo and Mesquite Rooms of the Kino Conference Center on Friday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. To learn more about World Travel Agency, visit www.travelwta.com.