Pam Hartwell-James

This month’s small group In My Kitchen gathering was truly a holiday delight, hosted by Debbie Finch. Debbie’s home was a feast for the eyes, with each room adorned with festive touches and stunning centerpieces that set the perfect mood for the season. And each Christmas tree was a reminder of both Christmases past and those on into the future. But the real celebration began at the table where guests were treated to a mouthwatering menu designed to awaken every taste bud.

With laughter flowing as freely as the assorted beverages, this December event was more than a meal—it was a memory made among friends, celebrating the joy of the season and the heart of hospitality.