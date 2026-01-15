Root Beer and Revenge—The Malt Shoppe Murder

John Martin

The Quail Creek “Murder Mystery” series is alive and well. Your Quail Creek friends and neighbors who brought you last year’s Murder on the Arizona Express are set to entertain you yet again. The show will be in the Crystal Ballroom on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 26, 27, and 28. Showtime each evening is at 6 p.m. with a cash bar, and doors open at 5 p.m.

Last year’s show was the 16th of these brought to you by Davey Jones. As many of you know, Davey passed away last year, but his spirit lives on in our memories and now in the commitment of the cast for the continuation of the annual musical murder mystery.

The scene is set at Arnold’s Drive-In. Yes, the same Arnold’s from the hit TV show Happy Days. It closed soon after Happy Days went off the air when Arnold passed away. It sat empty until now when Arnold Jr. decided to reopen the iconic malt shoppe. Will any of the major cast members come to be part of the re-opening? Maybe and maybe not. But friends of Richie, Ralph, Potsie, and the Fonz are attending the re-opening.

What starts out as a trip down memory lane soon turns from nostalgia to dead serious. That is, “dead” as in a murder. Who gets murdered? Who did that dastardly deed?

Familiar music from the Happy Days era, performed by the cast, helps tell the stories of nostalgia, rekindled romance, secrets revealed, and, finally, murders solved. The cast will perform songs by well-known artists from that era: Buddy Holly, Karen Carpenter, Shelly Fabares, Cass Elliot, the Box Tops, Del Shannon, Patsy Cline, and Jerry Lee Lewis. During the dessert break, you will get a chance to solve the murder(s).

A two-course meal will be served between acts featuring delicious pork loin, vegetable, rolls and butter, coffee, and dessert. Tickets will go on sale at Member Services and online Jan. 21. Ticket price is $37.50, which includes the meal, tax, and gratuity. Tables of eight are available, and you can buy as many tickets as you’d like.

Each year, the tickets go fast, so plan to buy yours early!