QCMGA Event Results, April, 21
Two Man Scramble—Aga Qualifying Tournament
Gold/Silver Flight
1. Thom Hogg, Ted Long –7.5
2. Patrick Carroll, John Klimek -7.1
Silver Flight 1
1. Bob Laurine, Mike Fox Sr -9
2. Ray Hayward, Douglas Warren -6.4
3. John Ojar, Brent Hiller -6.4
Silver Flight 2
1. Jim Lubinski, Mike Baker -6.9
2. Dale Backus, Chuck Sobiech -6.5
3. Dennis Pechan, Dick Del Fava -5.5
Silver Flight 3
1. Dave Andersen, Paul Snyder -8.8
2. Doug McCune, Reed Nelson -8
3. Alfred Gong, Jim Baietta -6.1
Silver/Copper Combine Flight
1. Ray Nicholson, Dick Harr 7.4
2. Michael Neely, Gary Dyer -6.1
3. Allen Mitro, Richard Johnson -5.4
SCC/Copper Flight
1. Bill Cashel, Larry Mechek -6
2. Michael Throckmorton, Wilson Prokosch -3.2
QCMGA Invitational, April 23 to 25
RD 1 Chapman, RDS two and three Best Ball (Member/Guest event, 54 teams entered)
Co-Low Gross Team Champions
Patrick Carroll, John Carroll
Brent Hiller, Brodey Hiller
Jack Nicklaus Flight
1. Patrick Carroll, John Carroll -12
2. Ted Long, Ray Wells -12
3. Keith Anderson, Tim Toudignant -11
Tiger Woods Flight
1. Brent Hiller, Brodey Hiller -23
2. Jay Allred, Mike Kertzman -13
T3. Bob Spetter, Keith Dragon -12
T3. David Tonso, Grover Hathom -12
Walter Hagen Flight
1. Bill McNew, Nick Pellegrino -12
2. Dale Backus, Duncan Backus -11
3. Kurt Kohler, Ken Kohler -7
Ben Hogan Flight
1. Martin Wibbenhorst, Jeremy Spence -12
2. Gene Knox, Joe Rodrigues -6
3. Reed Nelson, Nick Tinsley -7
Gary Player Flight
1. Mike Fox Sr, Robert Fox -12
2. Steve McDaniels, Ryan McDaniels -8
3. Mike Boggs, Shayne St John -3
Tom Watson Flight
1. Elza Harmon, Christopher Harmon -17
2. Gary Hagemann, Mary Ann Hagermann -12
3. Ray L. Rosenbach, Tino Gagliardi -12
QCMGA Tournament April 28
ABCD Orange Ball
1. Mike Fox Sr, Dick Del Fava, John Seeger, John Sobal -14
2. Bill Sheppard, Reed Nelson, Dave Erickson, Michael Throckmorton -13
3. Douglas Warren, Keith Hagerich, Bl(Dave Erickson), Rick Sutton -12
4. Bob Spetter, Dick Bell, William Price, Richard Ruge -12
5. Mark Lindley, Wally Atkenson, Mike Ladd, JB King -11
6. Steve Arendt, Paul Synder, Dennis Phipps, Ted Harrison -9
QCMGA Event Results May 5
Individual Chicago Stableford
Gold, Gold/Silver, and Silver Flight
1. Bill Mcnew+2
2. Jay Allred+1
3. Vance Gross 0
4. Jeff Janssen -2
Silver Flight 1
1. Bob Spetter+1
2. Jay Thompson -1
3. Mike Fox Sr -2
4. Dave Andersen -2
SIlver Flight 2
1. Gary Babish+1
2. Greg Whitehead -3
3. Craig Smith -4
4. Mike Boggs -6
Silver/Copper Combo Flight
1. Stan Mocek 0
2. Michael Neely -1
3. Thomas Fenner -5
4. James Easley -5
SSC,COP & TPZ Flight
1. Philip Bertelotti +4
2. Bob Rowland +3
3. John Shevlin -1
4. Rich Morgan -2
Multiple Format: 6bb, 6 Scramble, 6 Alternate Shot May 12
Gold/Silver Flight
1. Dan Ward, Ted Long -7
2. Jeff Guest, David Kromer -5
3. Jeff Janssen, David Meadows -3
4. Stuart Minuskin, Alex Soto -3
Silver Flight 1
1. Reed Nelson, Barry Davis -3
2. Mike Baker, Jim Lubinski -2
3. Jay Thompson, Gene Knox -1
Silver Flight 2
1. Dave Andersen, Greg Whitehead -3
2. Martin Wibbenhorst, Gary Wibbenhorst -2.6
3. Randy Davis, Bill Eckenbrecht -2
Silver/Copper Combine Flight
1. Elza Harmon, Jim Lynch -5
2. Tracey Austell -4
3. Richard Johnson, Allen Mitro -3
SCC/COP/TPZ Flight
1. Jeffrey Hoover, Richard Ruge -6
2. Stan Mocek, John Shevlin -2.9
3. Russell Adamson Jr, David Friel -2.1
QCMGA Golf Results, May 19
ABCD Stableford (All Balls Count)
1. John Oligar, Jim Lubinski, Stan Mocek, and Rich Morgan: 157 Stableford Points
2. Bill McNew, Elza Harmon, Mike Ladd, and John Vanni: 154 Stableford Points
3. Bob Laurine, Barry Davis, Ron Hammond, and Bob Rowland: 153 Stableford Points
4. Jay Allred, Reed Nelson, Ray Menard, and Bl(James Easley): 148 Stableford Points
5. Ray Hayward, Mark Lindley, Bl( Steven Jarrett), and John Shevlin: 144 Stableford Points