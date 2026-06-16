Sports, June 2026

QCMGA Event Results

QCMGA Event Results, April, 21

Two Man Scramble—Aga Qualifying Tournament

Gold/Silver Flight

1. Thom Hogg, Ted Long 7.5

2. Patrick Carroll, John Klimek -7.1

Silver Flight 1

1. Bob Laurine, Mike Fox Sr -9

2. Ray Hayward, Douglas Warren -6.4

3. John Ojar, Brent Hiller -6.4

Silver Flight 2

1. Jim Lubinski, Mike Baker -6.9

2. Dale Backus, Chuck Sobiech -6.5

3. Dennis Pechan, Dick Del Fava -5.5

Silver Flight 3

1. Dave Andersen, Paul Snyder -8.8

2. Doug McCune, Reed Nelson -8

3. Alfred Gong, Jim Baietta -6.1

Silver/Copper Combine Flight

1. Ray Nicholson, Dick Harr 7.4

2. Michael Neely, Gary Dyer -6.1

3. Allen Mitro, Richard Johnson -5.4

SCC/Copper Flight

1. Bill Cashel, Larry Mechek -6

2. Michael Throckmorton, Wilson Prokosch -3.2

QCMGA Invitational, April 23 to 25

RD 1 Chapman, RDS two and three Best Ball (Member/Guest event, 54 teams entered)

Co-Low Gross Team Champions

Patrick Carroll, John Carroll

Brent Hiller, Brodey Hiller

Jack Nicklaus Flight

1. Patrick Carroll, John Carroll -12

2. Ted Long, Ray Wells -12

3. Keith Anderson, Tim Toudignant -11

Tiger Woods Flight

1. Brent Hiller, Brodey Hiller -23

2. Jay Allred, Mike Kertzman -13

T3. Bob Spetter, Keith Dragon -12

T3. David Tonso, Grover Hathom -12

Walter Hagen Flight

1. Bill McNew, Nick Pellegrino -12

2. Dale Backus, Duncan Backus -11

3. Kurt Kohler, Ken Kohler -7

Ben Hogan Flight

1. Martin Wibbenhorst, Jeremy Spence -12

2. Gene Knox, Joe Rodrigues -6

3. Reed Nelson, Nick Tinsley -7

Gary Player Flight

1. Mike Fox Sr, Robert Fox -12

2. Steve McDaniels, Ryan McDaniels -8

3. Mike Boggs, Shayne St John -3

Tom Watson Flight

1. Elza Harmon, Christopher Harmon -17

2. Gary Hagemann, Mary Ann Hagermann -12

3. Ray L. Rosenbach, Tino Gagliardi -12

QCMGA Tournament April 28

ABCD Orange Ball

1. Mike Fox Sr, Dick Del Fava, John Seeger, John Sobal -14

2. Bill Sheppard, Reed Nelson, Dave Erickson, Michael Throckmorton -13

3. Douglas Warren, Keith Hagerich, Bl(Dave Erickson), Rick Sutton -12

4. Bob Spetter, Dick Bell, William Price, Richard Ruge -12

5. Mark Lindley, Wally Atkenson, Mike Ladd, JB King -11

6. Steve Arendt, Paul Synder, Dennis Phipps, Ted Harrison -9

QCMGA Event Results May 5

Individual Chicago Stableford

Gold, Gold/Silver, and Silver Flight

1. Bill Mcnew+2

2. Jay Allred+1

3. Vance Gross 0

4. Jeff Janssen -2

Silver Flight 1

1. Bob Spetter+1

2. Jay Thompson -1

3. Mike Fox Sr -2

4. Dave Andersen -2

SIlver Flight 2

1. Gary Babish+1

2. Greg Whitehead -3

3. Craig Smith -4

4. Mike Boggs -6

Silver/Copper Combo Flight

1. Stan Mocek 0

2. Michael Neely -1

3. Thomas Fenner -5

4. James Easley -5

SSC,COP & TPZ Flight

1. Philip Bertelotti +4

2. Bob Rowland +3

3. John Shevlin -1

4. Rich Morgan -2

Multiple Format: 6bb, 6 Scramble, 6 Alternate Shot May 12

Gold/Silver Flight

1. Dan Ward, Ted Long -7

2. Jeff Guest, David Kromer -5

3. Jeff Janssen, David Meadows -3

4. Stuart Minuskin, Alex Soto -3

Silver Flight 1

1. Reed Nelson, Barry Davis -3

2. Mike Baker, Jim Lubinski -2

3. Jay Thompson, Gene Knox -1

Silver Flight 2

1. Dave Andersen, Greg Whitehead -3

2. Martin Wibbenhorst, Gary Wibbenhorst -2.6

3. Randy Davis, Bill Eckenbrecht -2

Silver/Copper Combine Flight

1. Elza Harmon, Jim Lynch -5

2. Tracey Austell -4

3. Richard Johnson, Allen Mitro -3

SCC/COP/TPZ Flight

1. Jeffrey Hoover, Richard Ruge -6

2. Stan Mocek, John Shevlin -2.9

3. Russell Adamson Jr, David Friel -2.1

QCMGA Golf Results, May 19

ABCD Stableford (All Balls Count)

1. John Oligar, Jim Lubinski, Stan Mocek, and Rich Morgan: 157 Stableford Points

2. Bill McNew, Elza Harmon, Mike Ladd, and John Vanni: 154 Stableford Points

3. Bob Laurine, Barry Davis, Ron Hammond, and Bob Rowland: 153 Stableford Points

4. Jay Allred, Reed Nelson, Ray Menard, and Bl(James Easley): 148 Stableford Points

5. Ray Hayward, Mark Lindley, Bl( Steven Jarrett), and John Shevlin: 144 Stableford Points