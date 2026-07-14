Quail Creek Welcomes 25 Veterans Back Home!

Pam-Hartwell James

On June 3, a rowdy crowd of supporters and a large group from Quail Creek welcomed the 36th Honor Flight of Southern Arizona back to the Tucson International airport from their three day trip to Washington D.C.

Twenty-two Vietnam Veterans and three Korean veterans in their 90s received much deserved recognition, some of the veterans tearing up.

The cost of these trips has increased so some of the veterans rely on fundraising by others to help them. Quail Creek residents were rockstar cheerleaders for these heroes.