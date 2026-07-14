Are Those Jingle Bells?

Peggy McGee

If you are hearing Jingle Bells ringing, you know that the annual Christmas in July event sponsored by the Lady Putters is just around the corner. On Wednesday, July 22 between 7:45 and 9 a.m. there will be collection baskets on the back patio of the clubhouse where non-perishable foods and other staples for the Green Valley/Amado Food Banks can be deposited. With many travelling to escape the heat, Food Bank supplies are very low. The top items on their needs list include peanut butter; canned tomato products; canned tuna, meats, soups, veggies, fruit. They can also use rice, pasta and beans as well as packaged nuts and seeds, cereals, and protein drinks. In the non-food categories, they need paper products (toilet tissue, paper towels, facial tissues, hygiene products (hand/bath soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, floss, and toothpaste); feminine hygiene supplies; and cleaning products (laundry and dish detergent, cleanser, all-purpose cleaner.)

The Food Bank can accept canned goods that are within one year past the expiration date and packaged foods up to six months past the expiration date. All food donations must be unopened and in the original packaging.

The Food Bank endeavors to provide nutritious meals to the extent possible, so they appreciate receiving foods that are low in sugar and sodium and whole grain products. Because children are on summer vacation and thus unable to receive free breakfasts and lunch in school, products like juice boxes, dried fruit and cereals are especially needed.

If you don’t have time to shop, you may make cash, check, credit card and gift card (Walmart, Fry’s, Safeway) donations. Checks should be made payable to: Community Food Bank of Southern AZ with Green Valley on the Memo line. Envelopes will be available for your convenience.

If you are not a member of Lady Putters but still want to help, you may leave donations on the Clubhouse back patio between 7:45 and 9 a.m. on July 22.