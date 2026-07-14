Lapidary Club Members Graduate with Honors

Lisa Johnson

Seven enthusiastic new members of the QC Lapidary and Jewelry Club successfully completed a four-class metals series and earned their torch certifications. Throughout the program, they learned to design and create beautiful jewelry using the studio’s advanced equipment, preparing them for continued success. Every finished project was truly outstanding!

Latest metals series graduates and Torch certified members: Bruce Gary, Bruce Beecher, Laura Terveen, Joette Schenck, Paul Leuthold, Maureen Court, and Molly Brown.