QCLGA Results

QCLGA Blind Nine – Interclub Qualifier, May 30
Flight 1: 1st Karen Stensrud, 2nd Bonny Wilcox, 3rd Janet Johnson, 4th Jan Scissons
Flight 2: 1st Stacia Sower, 2nd Alice Dyke, 3rd Sung Whitehead
Flight 3: 1st Linda Klaus, 2nd Kathy Brogdon, 3rd Mickey Zimny
Flight 4: 1st Deborah Nelson, 2nd Marie Cook, 3rd Frances Martin
Flight 5: 1st Linda Ulery, 2nd Karen Conroy
Flight 6: 1st Vicky Thomas, 2nd Elizabeth Cornell, 3rd Connie Vaughan
QCLGA Play the Middle, June 6
Flight 1: 1st Janet Johnson, 2nd Sherry Morris
Flight 2: 1st Sung Whitehead, 2nd Mickey Zimny, 3rd Jacquie Owens
Flight 3: 1st Frances Martin, 2nd Dianna Nelson, 3rd Marie Cook, 4th Beth Davis
Flight 4: 1st Margith Baker, 2nd Karen Conroy, 3rd Linda Ulery, 4th Patty Zatkin
Flight 5: 1st Patty Harmon, 2nd Elizabeth Cornell, 3rd Judi White
QCLGA Criss Cross, June 20
Flight 1: 1st Sung Whitehead, 2nd (tie) Cheryl Opsal, Sherry Morris
Flight 2: 1st (tie) Dena Knox, Peg Avent
Flight 3: 1st Phyllis O’Brien, 2nd Frances Martin, 3rd (tie) Linda Klaus, Cynthia Gong
Flight 4: 1st Cindy Robinson, 2nd Elizabeth Cornell