QCMGA Results

QCMGA Individual Low Net, May 28

SIL Flight 1: 1st Jeff Guest 69, 2nd Robin Barnes 70, 3rd Dale Backus 72

SIL Flight 2: 1st Steve Perry 66, 2nd Reed Nelson 68, 3rd Timothy Toon 74

SIL Flight 3: 1st Greg Whitehead 69, 2nd Kyle Evens 71, 3rd Craig Smith 72

SCC/COP Flight 1: 1st Elza Harmon 69, 2nd Bob Erickson 71, 3rd Clark Anderson 72

SCC/COP Flight 2: 1st Philip Bertellotti 70, 2nd Don Fauth 71, 3rd Jeffrey Hoover 73

COP Flight: 1st Rudy Lucero 72, 2nd Bob Dezell 74

QCMGA Irish Four Ball, June 4

1. Randy Davis, Steve Perry, Jim McNiel, Gary Babish 139

2. Vance Gross, Clark Anderson, Dave Erickson, Dave Jahne 142

3. Gordon Bobillot, Dale Backus, Reed Nelson, Mike Markowski 144

4. John Oljar, Kyle Evens, Daniel Carter, Dennis Phipps 145

5. Dick Del Fava, Howard Huisel, Ray Menard, Tuck Tucker 149

6. Jim Lubinski, Mike Fox, Dave Pederson, Jim Easley 151

7. Robin Barnes, Greg Whitehead, Keith Hagerich, Rich Morgan 151

QCMGA 2-Man Shamble, June 11

SIL Flight 1: 1st Dirk Ganser and Alan Bravin 61, 2nd J. Mike Neely and Jim Cooley 62, 3rd Gordon Bobillot and Mike Fox Sr. 64

SIL Flight 2: 1st Gene Knox and Jim Moore 60, 2nd Dave Meadows and Jim McNiel 61, 3rd Steve Jarrett and Keith Hagerich 64

SCC Flight 1: 1st Martin Wibbenhorst and Dennis Phipps 64, 2nd Michael Neely and Bob Erickson 67, 3rd Joel Otterson and Norm Waters 68

SCC Flight 2: 1st Phil Wade and Steve Petrucci 62, 2nd Bob Dezell and Philip Bertellotti 64, 3rd Rick Ruge and John Vanni 65