QCCGA Results

QCCGA Pick Your Foursome – Step Aside Scramble, June 21
Gross:
Flight 1: 1st (tie) Julia Fox, Mike Fox, Jock Olson, Cherie Olson/Tracy Scissons, Jan Scissons, Scott Brannan, Robin Brannan
Flight 2: 1st Gene Knox, Dena Knox, Jim Baker, Margith Baker; 2nd (tie) Bob Dezell, Debbie Dezell, Tracey Austell, Randi Austell/Doug McCune, Susan McCune, Gary Gorman, Debby Gorman
Flight 3: 1st (tie) Reed Nelson, Dianna Nelson, Bill Jones, Terri Jones/Rick Newman, Mary Newman, Robert Jeske, Elizabeth Cornell/Dennis Brealey, Maureen Brealey, Mark Rodgers, Pamela Rodgers
Net:
Flight 1: 1st Dan Jondal, Andrea Jondal, Bob Spetter, Michele Gazica; 2nd (tie) Tino Gagliardi, Frieda Gagliardi, Vance Gross, Lori Whidden-Gross/Tony Kochevar, Cathy Nelms, Ted Long, Christine Long
Flight 2: 1st Steve Hiles, Connie Hiles, Alfred Gong, Cindy Gong; 2nd David Kromer, Cindy Kromer, Dave Meadows, Elizabeth Meadows
Flight 3: 1st Steve Comito, Jackie Comito, Rick Wade, Hilary Wade; 2nd (tie) Chris O’Brien, Phyllis O’Brien, Martin Wibbenhorst, Jill Wibbenhorst/Craig Trammell, Marie Trammell, Kevin Hewitt, Joni Hewitt