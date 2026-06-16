Play Your Best Pool: Why Improving Your Stroke Is the Fastest Way to Improve Your Pool Game

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

In the game of pool, players often believe their biggest problem is aiming. They’ll say, “I just didn’t see that one right,” or “I can’t seem to line up long shots.” But in reality, most missed shots aren’t caused by poor aim, they’re caused by an inconsistent stroke. Your stroke is the engine of your game. It doesn’t matter how well you aim if the cue isn’t delivered straight and consistently through the cue ball.

A proper stroke creates repeatability. When your mechanics are sound, the cue travels mostly on the same line every time. That means fewer unexpected misses and far less guesswork. Instead of wondering what went wrong, you begin to understand exactly what happened on each shot. Consistency builds confidence, and confidence wins games and matches.

Improving your stroke also dramatically enhances cue ball control. Spin, speed, and position play all depend on how cleanly and accurately you strike the cue ball. If you decelerate, twist your wrist, drop your elbow early, or steer the cue at the last second, the cue ball won’t respond the way you expect. A smooth, accelerating stroke allows you to draw the ball farther, control follow more precisely, and use side spin with predictability instead of hope.

Another major benefit of a solid stroke is effortless power. Many players try to muscle the cue ball when they need to draw or force follow. This usually leads to tension and inaccuracy. A fundamentally sound stroke generates power naturally through timing and acceleration not force. When your mechanics are correct, you can hit the ball firmly while staying relaxed and balanced.

Perhaps the most overlooked advantage of improving your stroke is mental clarity. When your mechanics are unreliable, your mind starts searching for answers mid-match. You begin adjusting things that don’t need adjusting. Doubt creeps in. But when you trust your stroke, your mind quiets down. You focus on patterns, strategy, and execution instead of mechanics.

Pool is a precision sport. Correcting small mechanical flaws creates big results down the line. By committing to developing a straight, repeatable, fundamentally sound stroke, you build a foundation that supports every other part of your game. If you truly want to improve faster, stop always blaming your aim and start refining your stroke. Master the delivery of the cue, and the game becomes simpler, more predictable, and far more enjoyable.

In the end, great players aren’t just great shot-makers, they are great stroke-makers. If you want a great game then work on having a great stroke. Feel free to contact me or my partner and fellow PBIA and ACS instructor, Steve Farmer, for more information about our classes and mentorship programs. Email us at shootyourbestpool@gmail.com or call 623-377-0042. Learn more at BilliardUniversity.com.