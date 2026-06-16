10-Ball—QCBC’s May In-House Tournament

Skip Jones and Alphie Smith

Eight members of the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) convened on Saturday morning, May 2, in the Billiards Room at Madera Club House for the monthly In-House tournament. The game was 10-Ball and the format was double-elimination.

The eight members participating were: Bob Baker, Gerry Bates, Bob Coulter, Terry Haggart, Tim Haug, Kay Mertes, Gary Moravchik, and Pat Nigro. Skip Jones was the tournament director for the event.

It was a great day of action, excitement, and heartbreak.

Pat Nigro went undefeated in the winner’s bracket and waited to see who would emerge as the final player in the one-loss bracket.

Bob Baker and Terry Haggart worked their way through the one-loss bracket and played each other with Haggart winning. Haggart took third place and Baker took fourth place in the tournament.

Bob Coulter suffered his first loss in the winner’s bracket when he was beaten by Nigro. He went on to play Haggart in the one-loss bracket and won.

The final matches of the day for the championship were set. Coulter had to face the challenge of Nigro once again. Coulter won the first two of three games to win the match. This handed Nigro his first loss of the day.

This set up the final game of sudden death. It was a nail-biter, but Coulter emerged the winner with Nigro in second place.

The next In-house tournament will be the game of 9-Ball and will be held in the Billiards Room on Saturday, June 6. www.qcbcbilliards.com.