QCLGA Results

PYP Foursome—The Lone Ranger, May 7
Flight 1: 1st Karen Stensrud, Sonia Heeren, Sung Whitehead, Cathy Nelms; 2nd Becky Rice, Joan Malone, Teri Bartlett, Beth Davis.
Flight 2: 1st Lisa McCauley, Phyllis O’Brien, Diane Peters; 2nd Brenda Allred, Cyndi Hoover, Cherie McDaniels, Radie Haytack.
Flight 3: 1st Elizabeth Cornell, Marie Cook, Mary Newman, Linda Morud; 2nd Chris Gould, Dianne Turner, Dian Simmons, Sally Pavicich.
Flight 4: 1st Beth Larose, Carol Marich, Mj Cooley, Andrea Jondal; 2nd Debbie Smith, Margith Baker, Vicky Thomas, Linda Kelly
Low Gross/Low Net State Medallion Qualifier #3 May 21
Low Gross
Ladies Copper
Flight 1: 1st Bobbi Jo Rathvon; 2nd Becky Rice.
Flight 2: 1st Sung Whitehead; 2nd Dena Knox.
Flight 3: 1st Alice Dyke; 2nd Mary Ann Hagermann.
Flight 4: 1st Jean Kienitz; 2nd Susan Roberts.
Flight 5: 1st Frances Martin; 2nd Sharon Schoen.
Ladies Copper/Topaz
Flight 1: 1st Bonny Wilcox; 2nd Cheryl Opsal.
Low Net
Ladies Copper
Flight 1: 1st Karen Stensrud; 2nd Robin Brannan.
Flight 2: 1st Sherry Morris; 2nd Sonia Heeren.
Flight 3: 1st Chris Gould; 2nd Diann Root.
Flight 4: 1st Linda K Scott; 2nd Mary Newman.
Flight 5: 1st Kathy Linn;2nd Margith Baker.
Ladies Copper/Topaz
Flight 1: 1st Linda Kelly; 2nd Kandi Roy