Nancy Jacobs

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) held their annual Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 9 in the Crystal Ballroom of the Madera clubhouse. All who attended enjoyed a menu of a mixed salad, chicken piccata, and apple crisp for dessert. The decorations were lovely, with glass tubes of light and ornaments, along with teddy bears for each table. The bears were presented to the charity from the Decorating Committee.

The Angel Heart Pajama Project was our guest charity, and in the tradition of the Quail Creek family, the donations of pajama/book sets were overwhelming, totaling 307 sets and $150. The guest speaker was Patti Lopez, the executive director for this program. She gave us insight into what the charity involves and what our gifts would mean for the children. Our heartfelt thanks go to each person who donated to this worthwhile project.