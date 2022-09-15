Grab Your Partner … Let’s Dance!

Learn a few steps, brush up on technique, or become an accomplished dancer.
Book a private dance lesson (one person or one couple) or a semi-private lesson (two or more couples) with certified instructor Kathi Bobillot.
Choose from:
Ballroom (foxtrot, waltz, tango)
Latin (salsa, cha cha, rumba, samba, mambo, merengue)
Swing (East Coast—single time and triple time, West Coast)
Country (Texas 2 step, 10 step, cowboy cha cha)
Club Style (4 count, hustle, nightclub 2 step)
For rates and more information email [email protected] or visit www.2LeftFeat.com.