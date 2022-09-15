The Women Of Quail Creek Need Your Help!

Deb Melton

To make the Javelina Hoedown a big success, The Women Of Quail Creek (TWOQC) need your help. All proceeds from the event are given away as scholarships each year. Currently, we are seeking donations of items to fill the raffle gift baskets and for the silent auction to take place at the Javelina Hoedown on Oct. 26.

Donations this year are tax deductible, since TWOQC is a 501(c)(3) corporation. All donating parties will be listed in the program and will be provided with a receipt for tax purposes.

Items must be received by Oct. 14. Contact Marilyn Burkstrand at 763-478-9862 or Deb Melton at 720-317-5833 to donate your items.

We are seeking large empty baskets, which we will fill with goodies and use in the Gift Basket Raffle.

If you are an artist, potter, glassmaker, woodworker, or other crafter, you might consider donating one or more of your handmade items. New items only, please.

If you have a business, we love gift certificates that winners will redeem. This is a great way to get your name out to the public. Or might your favorite hair stylist or massage therapist donate a gift certificate from their business toward our scholarship efforts? Please ask them.

If you have a special skill or interest, consider donating an experience around that. Are you a good tennis player? You might offer a lesson. You could offer a pool party or cookout at your home. Like to entertain? Donate a themed dinner for six or eight. Perhaps a wine tasting. One year a couple donated a bourbon tasting for six and themed their home as a speakeasy. It was a great auction item and fun for all!

If you are a docent or have special knowledge, donate a private tour. Last year, and again this year, David Friel, retired Navy pilot and TWA pilot and volunteer at Pima Air and Space Museum, donated a private tour of Pima Air and Space Museum. The lucky winner loved their tour tailored just for them!eventy

Since beginning in 2016, TWOQC Scholarships has awarded more than $92,200 to 51 women toward their educations. Help us keep this program successful by donating an item or two and attending the Javelina Hoedown on Oct. 26.