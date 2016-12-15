Turn the Page – January 20

Quail Creek Relay for Life Garage Sale donates $3500 to cancer research and patient programs

Ballet Continental performs for TWOQC

QCLGA 18 Hole Club Championship

Turn The Page – A Tribute To Bob Seger, produced by TAD Management, will be presented Friday, January 20, 2017, in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. A…

Members of Ballet Continental perform for The Women of Quail Creek during their November program; photo by Julie Ratley Diane Quinn Twenty-four performers from Green Valley’s own Ballet Continental danced…

Quail Creek flight three winners Gail Philips, Chris England and Bonnie Anderson Quail Creek flight one winners Bonny Wilcox, Justine Lewis and Kathy Brennan Quail Creek flight two winners Carol…

The Broadway Concert Experience

The Broadway Concert Experience, produced by TAD Management, will be presented Friday, January 6, 2017, in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. A Cash Bar opens at 6:00 p.m. Ticket price is $26 per person. The Broadway Concert Experience brings to the stage the greatest blockbuster hits of Broadway and the West End in…

Give the Gift of Donations

(Family Features) With the season of giving in full swing, try turning your attention away from gift giving in the traditional sense and instead focus on a whole different kind of giving. Charitable giving comes in many forms, and there are numerous causes in nearly every community that accept donations of more than just money.…

TRIPS tour to TIA and Pima Air and Space Museum

Special docent tram tour with Dennis McCann, Quail Creek resident

Bonnie Hyra Wednesday, November 16 a TRIPS group of 33 ventured to the Tucson International Airport for an educational behind-the-scenes tour. Vicky Mathews, TIA Communications Director, introduced the participants to the history of the airport and what makes it operate so smoothly. After the video and lecture presentation the group moved about the airport exploring…

