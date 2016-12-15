Tom Haberer Friday, November 11 was sunny and warm and a perfect day for golf as 116 golfers turned out for the Veterans Day Charity Golf Tournament hosted by the Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association. The event raised over $4,400 for local veterans charities while providing a fun day of scramble golf, exciting raffle prizes…
Turn the Page – January 20
Turn The Page – A Tribute To Bob Seger, produced by TAD Management, will be presented Friday, January 20, 2017, in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. A…