The QC Performing Arts Guild Wants You!

John Martin



Think you need jazz hands or a dramatic monologue to be part of the Performing Arts Guild (PAG)? Think again!



Sure, we love our singers, dancers, and actors who can cry on cue, but behind every standing ovation is a small army of regular folks who don’t want to be anywhere near a spotlight. And guess what—we need you, too.



We’re talking about people who can turn on a light switch (lighting crew), press a button (sound tech), hold a hammer (set building), find things at yard sales (props), or say, “You’re in seat B4,” without panicking (ushers and ticket takers). If you can do any of that, we’ve got a spot for you!



No experience? No problem. We’ll train you. Whether you’re crafty, techy, dramatic, organized, or just curious, we’d love to have you join the PAG team.



“Our productions don’t run on glitter and jazz hands alone,” says John Martin, PAG president. “It takes a village to put on a show, and we’re looking for villagers.”



And, yes, if you do sing, dance, act, or just enjoy performing in front of an audience, we’re always on the lookout for fresh talent onstage, too! The more, the merrier. (And if you can do both, so much the better!)



If you would like to join PAG or learn more about the club, contact John at jfmartin1145@gmail.com or 208-755-3370 or check out our website at www.quailcreekpag.com.

