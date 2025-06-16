Word of the Month: Opacarophile

David Zapatka

Friend and pickleball player Natasha Thompson is a scuba and sunset enthusiast who writes, “loves me some sunsets. Do you know this one, “opacarophile?”

Opacarophile—oh-pah-car-oh-fiel noun: an individual who cherishes sunsets, often seeking them out to enjoy the tranquil and colorful transition from day to night. This term reflects a deep affection for the evening sky’s hues and the peaceful moments that accompany dusk.

Origin and Etymology—The word “opacarophile” is a blend of Latin and Greek roots: “Opacare” (Latin) meaning “to grow dark” or “to become shadowy,” referring to dusk or sunset. “Phile” (Greek) meaning “love,” indicating a fondness or affection. Together, “opacarophile” literally translates to “one who loves sunsets.”

First Known Use—The exact first usage is unclear, however, the term has been documented in various online sources since at least 2019.

An opacarophile is someone who finds beauty in sunsets, entranced by the shifting hues that dance across the sky as the day makes way for the night. The term “opacarophile” is a linguistic marriage of Latin and Greek elements. The first part, “opacare,” is Latin for sunset or dusk, symbolizing the transition between day and night.

The second part, “phile,” is Greek for love, representing a deep, abiding affection. Together, they create a word that elegantly encapsulates a love for the dimming of the day and the onset of twilight. Though the term may not be as commonly known as others in our lexicon, the concept it encapsulates is almost universally familiar. After all, who hasn’t marveled at the captivating beauty of the day’s end, painted with strokes of gold, crimson, and twilight lavender?

Opacarophile used in a sentence:

John is an opacarophile; he loves watching beautiful sunsets at the western edge of our community.

Being an opacarophile, Tash’s favorite vacation activity is finding the perfect spot to enjoy breathtaking sunsets.

I spent the last hour yesterday in my lawn chair sipping on a lemon, lime, and bitters drink observing the sky change from day to night. Call me an opacarophile if you like. I just love a good sunset.

Opacarophile used on the web:

The allure of sunsets and the consequent affection opacarophiles have for them is not merely aesthetic—it has profound psychological roots as well. When we behold a beautiful sunset, our brains release dopamine, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter. Our early ancestors relied on the changing light to signal the end of the day, a time to seek safety and prepare for rest. The calming hues of a sunset can evoke feelings of peace and tranquility, triggering a positive psychological response. Studies show that appreciating natural beauty, such as a breathtaking sunset, may also enhance well-being, boost generosity, and increase life satisfaction.—Luís MP, Founder of SurferToday.com

