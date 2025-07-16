Christmas Is Coming Early for the Green Valley Food Bank

Peggy McGee



Thanks to the Quail Creek Lady Putters, Christmas will come extra early this year for the Green Valley Community Food Bank. The group will be collecting nonperishable foods and cleaning, hygiene, and paper products on Wednesday, July 23. On that day, the Putters will don holiday tops, hats, and jewelry to kick off their annual collection.



The most needed food items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats and fish, peanut butter, cereals (preferably low-sugar varieties), protein drinks, rice, pasta, and beans. In addition, canned soups and packaged nuts and seeds are high on their needs list. The Food Bank would be especially appreciative if they receive no- or low-sodium varieties of food, because many of their clients have hypertension.



This time of year many people are traveling to beat the heat, and Food Bank donations during this time are understandably down. Any Quail Creek residents who are willing to help the cause at this time may drop off donations on the back patio of the clubhouse between 7:45 and 9 a.m. on July 23.

In addition to food, the Food Bank especially needs toilet tissue and unopened hygiene products like soaps, conditioners, toothpaste, floss, and brushes. In the non-food category, the most needed item is feminine hygiene products. Some have told Food Bank volunteers that their daughters have been unable to go to school during their menstrual periods because their families could not afford to buy hygiene products.



There will be envelopes available on July 23 for those who wish to make a credit card or other monetary donation. Checks should be made payable to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona with “Green Valley Food Bank” written on the memo line.



Thanks to all who will make this an early Merry Christmas for the Food Bank.

