Summer Heat … Summer Salads!

Pam Hartwell-James



While the Arizona sun sizzled outside, The Women of Quail Creek’s small group In My Kitchen found the perfect way to cool things down—no oven required.



Hosted by the dynamic culinary duo Cyndee Bruns and Karen Honaker, the group’s latest gathering, cheekily dubbed “Summer Salads,” served up equal parts laughter, flavor, and fresh inspiration.



With aprons tied and mimosa glasses clinking, guests were treated to a hands-on food experience that had everyone chopping, shaking, and taste-testing their way to deliciousness. The no-heat menu was a love letter to summer itself: Strawberry crunch salad, chef’s salad on a stick, cabbage salad with spicy lime vinaigrette, homemade crescent rolls, and lemon bars. And to wash it all down? An oh-so-refreshing lineup of mimosas, OJ, lemonade, and sparkling water, keeping spirits high and thirsts quenched.



“It was hands-on, laid-back, and full of flavor,” said one participant, still glowing from the citrusy zing of the lime vinaigrette. “And the best part? No one broke a sweat!”

