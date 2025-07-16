‘Quail Creek’s Got Talent’ Show August 16

The Quail Creek’s Got Talent show will return this summer on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Madera clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. There will be a cash bar at 5:30 p.m. The Performing Arts Guild (PAG) will be selling show tickets in the clubhouse lobby on Tuesdays, July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets are only $5 each for reserved seating. Net proceeds from the show will go to support the Sahuarita Food Bank. Ticket sales are by cash or check only.



Come to the show to see your friends and neighbors perform! We have a lot of very talented singers, comics, dancers, actors, and musicians who are ready to entertain you. It’s a lot of fun to see all the talented people we have here in Quail Creek.



If you want to be in the show, there’s still time to audition. Auditions will be held on Friday, Aug. 1, in the ballroom from 3 to 7 p.m. Anyone who wants to be part of the show is welcome to sing, dance, play an instrument, or simply act up. You don’t need to be a member of PAG. Performers are responsible for their own costumes, props, makeup, or whatever else they may need. The maximum length of numbers/skits/monologues is 5 minutes. PAG will have their sound system and CD players available for the show. There is a piano already onstage if needed by the performer. There will be a dress/technical rehearsal the evening of Aug. 15, which all performers will be required to attend. Auditions will be held privately.



To reserve an audition spot or purchase show tickets on other dates, please contact Bill Entwistle at billentwistle65@gmail.com or 815-257-2279. Let’s all come out to support our Quail Creek neighbors for a fun evening!

