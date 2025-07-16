Got Paint? Or Any Other Art Supplies?

Roxanne Housley



The Women of Quail Creek’s Community Outreach Committee recently received a unique request from Sahuarita Parks & Recreation: lots of acrylic paint in all colors, along with lots of art supplies. Why? Because Parks & Rec had organized a group of teens to create a mural to be displayed at La Villita Community Center at 71 W. Sahuarita Road in Sahuarita.



The project was quite ambitious, with about 15 teens painting dozens of 12-inch square canvases intended to form a gigantic mural. To accomplish this, the teens needed not just paint, but paint brushes, painter’s tape, paper towels, plastic plates, drop cloths, aprons, and, of course, lots and lots of paint!



The Quail Creek community stepped up, as always, with incredibly generous donations of supplies, along with checks, enabling the Community Outreach Committee to purchase any additional needed supplies.



It was all well worth it, because the results certainly do speak for themselves!

