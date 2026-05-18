Woodstock Meets Tennis

Carolann Fougère

Our Quail Creek tennis club wrapped up another smashing season with a celebration to remember, this time with a groovy twist!

The Woodstock-themed event, brilliantly led by our social chair, Hilary Wade, along with her team, Holly Crombie, Carol Modesto, and Sandy Hirdes, brought the spirit of the ’60s vividly to life.

More than 80 participants showed up in fabulous retro attire, reliving the past (and present) with lively antics, spirited dancing, and plenty of laughter. With great food and fantastic music, the evening served up nothing but good vibes at our annual dinner and dance, held in the Copper Room and patio.

During the festivities, our president of four years, Rick Wade, expressed heartfelt thanks to outgoing board members Mike Arnold and Carolann Fougere for their dedication and service. A big round of applause and heartfelt thanks go to Rick for the countless hours he has dedicated to our Tennis Club—on the courts and behind the scenes.

He also introduced incoming president Steve Arendt, along with new board members Kim Connolly and John Zutman.

Interested in joining the fun? Visit our website at www.quailcreektennis.com to learn more—and be sure to check out all the groovy photos in our Photo Gallery!