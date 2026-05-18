TWOQC Presents Honor Flight Awareness Program

Pam Hartwell-James

Residents gathered on April 24 for an Honor Flight Awareness Program presented by The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC), highlighting the mission of Honor Flight and the impact it has on veterans and their families. The program included remarks from organizer Pam Hartwell-James, personal stories from veterans and family members, and information about Honor Flight Southern Arizona.

The event recognized local veterans, explained the history and purpose of Honor Flight, and featured speakers who shared firsthand experiences of the trips to Washington, D.C., where veterans visit memorials built in their honor. Attendees also learned about the role of Guardians, the emotional “Mail Call” tradition, and the handmade quilts created by the Quail Creek Quilt Covey for participating veterans.

A highlight of the program was the presentation of a $1,300 donation from the Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association to Honor Flight Southern Arizona to help fund a Guardian’s trip. The donation was awarded to Kathy Williams, a familiar face at the front desk who assists residents daily. Two other Quail Creek residents, Jon Quinn and Betsy Ziebro, have also stepped up to serve as Guardians. Organizers encouraged community members to support future flights by writing Mail Call letters, making welcome-home signs, and attending airport homecomings for returning veterans.

The program aimed to raise awareness, encourage involvement, and honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans.

The next Honor Flight Southern Arizona will depart from Tucson June 1–3, 2026. We hope you’ll join us in welcoming our Honor Flight Heroes home at the airport on June 3 with signs and cheers.