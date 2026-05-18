Let’s Get Physical: Inside Anza’s Grand Reopening Bash

Lisa DeFalco

On March 28 we celebrated the Anza renovation with a lively open house event, “Let’s Get Physical: Groove into the New Anza.” The celebration highlighted the addition of the beautiful new acacia room, featuring a maple wood floated gym floor—a specialized flooring system built over a supportive subfloor that provides cushioning and shock absorption, making it ideal for fitness classes while reducing impact on joints.

The event also showcased the expansion of our group fitness offerings. Between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., we hosted 15 demo classes across the acacia room, cholla room, event lawn, and pool area. With over 350 reservations and nearly 200 residents in attendance—each selecting up to three classes—the energy was incredible. Classes ranged from tai chi and yoga to sit and fit chair classes, TRX, high-intensity interval training, and Zumba Tone.

The Bistro elevated the experience with an impressive buffet featuring house-made protein bites, hearty granola bars, a protein-enriched charcuterie board, and refreshing hydrating mocktail creations. More than a dozen instructors, both new faces and Anza favorites, brought enthusiasm and expertise to every session.

The ’70s disco theme added a fun and festive touch, with staff and residents showing off their far-out costumes. In the week leading up to the event, residents participated in a “fitness passport” program, collecting stamps by trying new classes, exploring the fitness path, sampling infused fruit water, and more. Completed passports were entered into a drawing for fitness-themed prize baskets filled with gym essentials like water bottles, towels, facial wipes, and punch cards.

This event was a fantastic success, and we’re already looking ahead to our next launch as we introduce spin/cycling classes and barbell weight training this summer. Stay tuned—there’s something for everyone at the Anza Athletic Club!