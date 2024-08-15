What Is a Karate Gi and Why Do We Wear It?

Shari Rodgers

The other day on my way to class, I was asked, “Why don’t you all just wear sweats and not that?” (pointing to what I was wearing, known as a karate Gi). I thought it might be interesting to write about the Gi and explain why we wear it. Gi is a shortened form of the more traditional terms dogi or keikogi. Translated from Japanese, dogi means “the cloth of the way,” and keikogi means “the cloth of practice.” Both terms refer to the core of karate. Karate is regarded as a way of life much more than just a combat system.

The Gi was usually made from pure cotton, but today many students wear one that is made from polyester. It is breathable and moisture-wicking, providing comfort while practicing movements. Some schools have many different colored Gi. Here at our Dojo, we wear the more traditional white Gi for Shotokan Karate.

The Gi consists of three distinct components. The kimono references the top or jacket. The pants are called the Zubon, and the belt is called the obi. All of these parts, especially the belt, hold special significance for a karate practitioner. Karate participants normally are barefoot, but we do allow coverings at our Dojo.

The jacket, or kimono, is made in a crossover fashion consisting of a V-shaped neck design. The kimono is loose, allowing the practitioner to freely move their arms while throwing punches. The kimono has several parts: Sode, the sleeve; Sodeguchi, the cuff on the sleeves; Waki, the part covering the armpit; and Migoro, the bodice.

The Zubon is the lower part of the karate uniform, what we would call pants. The Zubon is loose in order to allow practitioners seamless movement of their legs while executing kicks. The Zubon has several parts: Uesuto, the waist; Mata, the part around the groin; Himo, the ties; Hiza, the knee; and Suso, the trouser cuff. The pants traditionally have a drawstring-style closure, but there are elastic closures as well.

The karate belt, or obi, is an essential part of the karate journey for any practitioner. Functionally, it keeps the Gi secure during practice. Learning to tie the belt properly is an important accomplishment, as it can be a little challenging. The physical act of tying the belt in the traditional way corresponds with many of the philosophical teachings of karate. Depending upon your skill level, the rank color of the obi changes. For a beginner, it is white, while for an expert, it is black.

The karate uniform holds importance and significance, and participants have profound respect for the uniform, as well as the martial art.

Now you know all there is to know about the karate uniform, and you can start thinking about joining our Dojo and getting your own Gi!