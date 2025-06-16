TWOQC Named Scholarship Honors Steven Jay Perry

Inna Shames

The Women of Quail Creek’s (TWOQC) Named Scholarships are a wonderful way to honor a loved one but, unsurprisingly, they often represent a tremendous amount of sadness. This is strikingly true in the case of the Steven Jay Perry Scholarship.

Steven Jay Perry was the beloved only son of Quail Creek residents Steve and Sylvia Perry. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from septic shock brought on by pneumonia on May 19, 2025, at the age of 45, surrounded by loving family, friends, and much prayer.

Steve and Sylvia Perry moved to Quail Creek from Southern Texas in December of 2011, and although it was quite a change, they never looked back. They made numerous lasting friendships. Steve got involved in golf, table tennis, and working out at the gym. Sylvia joined Lady Putters and became an active member of the TWOQC Scholarship Committee as well as the Membership Committee, while still finding time to jog the loop and pet any dog she encountered along the way.

Their son Steven Jay Perry was born March 27, 1980. Throughout his years at North Polk High School in Alleman, Iowa, he was heavily involved in both music and sports. He was creative, funny, and adored by his many friends. After graduation, he received a two-year associate’s degree from Des Moines Area Community College. He worked from age 16 on and held various positions at various companies. Being very mechanical, he loved fixing things, refusing to quit until everything was working smoothly again. He loved the open road and spent many years as a semi-truck driver.

Steven was the proud father of daughters Lily and Ivy, whom he cherished and loved. He encouraged their passion for music and attended all of their events and recitals. Steven is survived by his parents; his two daughters; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his girlfriend Julie Graczyk. He will also be mourned by many close friends, including high school buddies Nathan, Tony, and Ryan who provided tremendous comfort to the family in the final hours of Steven’s life.

Steve and Sylvia Perry have established the TWOQC Steven Jay Perry Scholarship to honor the memory of their beloved son. TWOQC is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, so donations to the Scholarship Fund are fully tax deductible. Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school senior girls in the community and to women over 21 returning to school to resume or complete their education or professional certification—the Advancing Women through Education (AWE) Program. Funds for scholarships are raised in several ways, including donations from local businesses, Quail Creek residents, and through Named Scholarships such as this one.

If you wish to donate to the Steven Jay Perry Scholarship, please do so by check payable to TWOQC with “Steven Jay Perry Scholarship” in the comments section. Checks may be dropped off to Susan Neely at 1469 E. Dahlia Drive, Green Valley, AZ 85614, or mailed to TWOQC, P.O. Box 395, Green Valley, AZ 85614.