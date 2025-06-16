Unit Rep Club Welcomes New Rep

Joan M. Brown, Secretary, QC Unit Representative Club

The Unit Representative Club would like to welcome the new representative for Unit 4, Deb Wittman.

Many units are still in need of either a primary or alternate representative. The position entails welcoming new residents in your unit, becoming involved in social activities, dispersing club information to your unit residents, and delivering the annual Source Book and map. It doesn’t take a lot of time and is actually quite rewarding. Experienced reps are always available with ideas to get you started.

Reps are needed for Units 9, 10, and 33B.

Alternate reps are needed for Units 1N, 1S, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 17, 18, 21A, 26, and 33A.

The Mission of the Unit Representative Club of Quail Creek is to provide informal leadership and organization for our respective units to maintain and improve the quality of life in our community. This is done by fostering effective communications with our neighbors and the POA, by facilitating neighborhood activities, and through other activities and tasks that promotes great senior lifestyle.

The Quail Creek Unit Representatives Club 2025 officers are as follows:

Chair: Bobbi Gordon

Vice Chair: Martha Love

Secretary: Joan Brown

Unit reps attend meetings of the Unit Rep Club held every other month on the third Tuesday of odd numbered months where we share information of importance to residents.

If you would like to become more active in your neighborhood or have any additional questions, please reach out to Bobbi Gordon at ogbg@sbcglobal.net.

Please join us. We’d love to see you at the July 15 meeting at 3 p.m. in the Silver Room at the Madera clubhouse.