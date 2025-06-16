Arizona Wine Tours—Let’s Travel Club

Joyce Shumate

It’s time to start planning your summer trips! Get your family, friends, clubs, or units together and set up a tour with Arizona Winery Tours. The June Let’s Travel Club meeting will be with the owner of Arizona Winery Tours who will present information about their many optional tours.

They offer wine and private tour options, such as the Desert Belle Cruise and the Dolly Steamboat Dinner Cruise. At this presentation, we will have a sign-up for a Let’s Travel Club members’ private tour. More information will be available at the meeting and if seats are still available, on our GroupSpot website.

I used to think drinking wine was bad for me, but then I gave up thinking. You probably shouldn’t drive if you’re not thinking. Let Arizona Winery do the driving, and you can do the drinking! Grab your friends and let someone else drive so everyone can have fun!

What to expect when touring: Guests should expect to have a wonderful time! The tour is a social tour. Guests will get to know one another better throughout the day. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase bottles of wine at each of the wineries. Wine purchased at wineries can be consumed on the bus.

All tours include round-trip transportation from Tucson (groups of four or more may choose their pick-up location), a delicious lunch, complimentary bottled water and snacks throughout the day, wine tasting fees and souvenir glass, and experienced, 5-Star rated guides. On TripAdvisor, they have a 4.9 with 310 reviews.

Your special day on our All-Inclusive Arizona Winery Tour begins with complimentary pick-up service. As you soak in the beautiful countryside, you’ll relax while traveling to three area wineries. A selection of snacks and bottled water will be available throughout the day. You’ll have a delicious lunch, make friends, have some fantastic wine, and then we will deliver you back home safe and sound.

Let Arizona Winery help you plan your day with one of their group tours, or plan a private custom group tour! Learn more by attending the Friday, June 20, Let’s Travel Club meeting at 2 p.m. in the Kino Center Ocotillo and Mesquite Rooms. The meeting is open to all QC residents. Hope to see you there!