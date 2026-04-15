Tennis Scores

Division 1 Chris Olson, Robert George, Phil Nowlin, Ryan Modesto Division 2 Kim Connolly, Jude Liautaud, Maureen Simpson, Julie Jensen Division 2 Wally Milbrath, Rich Miron, Jim Eisele, Gale Van Hoorn

Carolann Fougère

The Quail Creek Tennis Club served up an exciting weekend of competition during its annual Doubles Tournament, held March 13–15. While the pros battled it out at Indian Wells, 36 of our own enthusiastic and talented players took to the courts for a thrilling and crowd-pleasing event.

Congratulations to all of our winners, runners-up and all of the participants who demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and outstanding sportsmanship across two divisions. The event concluded with four championship matches on Sunday under warm, sunny skies.

In Division One, Chris Moravchik and Dina Shumway claimed the women’s title, with Cindy Nelson and Phyliss Seeger finishing as runners-up. On the men’s side, Chris Olson and Robert George captured the championship, while Phil Nowlin and Ryan Modesto earned runner-up honors.

Division Two saw Kim Connolly and Jude Liautaud win the women’s title, followed by Maureen Simpson and Julie Jensen in second place. In the men’s Division Two final, Wally Milbrath and Rich Miron secured the championship, with Jim Eisele and Gale Van Hoorn finishing as runners-up.

A special thank you and appreciation to Tournament Chair Dave Sypkens for his outstanding organization and leadership, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable tournament for all.

The Quail Creek Tennis Club hosts a variety of tournaments, clinics, demonstrations, and social events throughout the year. To learn more about membership opportunities, visit www.quailcreektennis.com. We look forward to seeing you on the courts!